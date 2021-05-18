Microsoft (MSFT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Citigroup gave Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Jefferies. Analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $245.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 66.8% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $297.87.

Based on Microsoft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.71 billion and net profit of $15.46 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.02 billion and had a net profit of $10.75 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Microsoft Corp. is a technology company offering an array of software, services, and solutions as well as devices like personal computers, tablets and gaming consoles. It operates through the following business segments:

• Productivity and Business Processes: generates revenue from Office Commercial and Office Consumer offerings, LinkedIn and Dynamics business solutions.

• Intelligent Cloud: includes public, private and hybrid server products and cloud services.

• More Personal Computing: includes Windows licensing, Windows Commercial products and cloud services, Surface devices and PC accessories, gaming business and search advertising revenue.

The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates III in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

