Microsoft (MSFT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Citigroup gave Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $234.81, close to its 52-week high of $246.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 67.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $282.57 average price target, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $315.00 price target.

Microsoft’s market cap is currently $1778.1B and has a P/E ratio of 35.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Microsoft Corp. is a technology company offering an array of software, services, and solutions as well as devices like personal computers, tablets and gaming consoles. It operates through the following business segments:

• Productivity and Business Processes: generates revenue from Office Commercial and Office Consumer offerings, LinkedIn and Dynamics business solutions.

• Intelligent Cloud: includes public, private and hybrid server products and cloud services.

• More Personal Computing: includes Windows licensing, Windows Commercial products and cloud services, Surface devices and PC accessories, gaming business and search advertising revenue.

The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates III in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

