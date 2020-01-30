Microsoft (MSFT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Wedbush gave Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from UBS. Analyst Jennifer Swanson Lowe maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $168.04, close to its 52-week high of $168.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lowe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 71.6% success rate. Lowe covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and New Relic.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.63, a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $189.00 price target.

Microsoft’s market cap is currently $1281.9B and has a P/E ratio of 31.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSFT in relation to earlier this year.

