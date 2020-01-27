Microsoft (MSFT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Jefferies gave Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.04, close to its 52-week high of $168.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 62.1% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $180.33, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $168.19 and a one-year low of $102.17. Currently, Microsoft has an average volume of 20.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSFT in relation to earlier this year.

