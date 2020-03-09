Microsoft (MSFT) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on March 6, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft (MSFT), with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $153.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 72.0% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Upland Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $197.73, which is a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $199.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Microsoft’s market cap is currently $1228.9B and has a P/E ratio of 28.13. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSFT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MSFT: