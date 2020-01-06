Micron (MU) Receives a Buy from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Micron (MU) yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.53, close to its 52-week high of $56.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 52.0% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Micron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.36.

Micron’s market cap is currently $60.58B and has a P/E ratio of 17.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MU in relation to earlier this year.

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU).

