Micron (MU) Receives a Buy from Longbow Research

In a report released today, Nikolay Todorov from Longbow Research maintained a Buy rating on Micron (MU), with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.17, close to its 52-week high of $58.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Todorov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 100.0% success rate. Todorov covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Western Digital, and NetApp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Micron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.00, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.48 and a one-year low of $32.14. Currently, Micron has an average volume of 19.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MU in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Joel Poppen, the SVP, Legal Affairs, General of MU sold 20,000 shares for a total of $1,139,200.

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU).

