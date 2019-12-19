Micron (MU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank gave Micron (NASDAQ: MU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on Micron yesterday and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.04, close to its 52-week high of $54.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 65.1% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Cypress Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $58.47 average price target, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $54.30 and a one-year low of $28.39. Currently, Micron has an average volume of 19.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MU in relation to earlier this year.

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU).

