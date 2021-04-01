Micron (MU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Deutsche Bank and Raymond James gave Micron (NASDAQ: MU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Micron today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.21, close to its 52-week high of $95.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $116.57 average price target, a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on Micron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.77 billion and net profit of $803 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.14 billion and had a net profit of $491 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MU in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1978 and based in Idaho, Micron Technology, Inc. is a leader in providing innovative memory and storage solutions worldwide. It produces computer memory and computer data storage including dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, and USB flash drives. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU).

