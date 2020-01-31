Micron (MU) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Micron (MU), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 60.2% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Micron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.41, implying a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Micron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.14 billion and net profit of $491 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.91 billion and had a net profit of $3.29 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MU in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Joel Poppen, the SVP, Legal Affairs, General of MU sold 20,000 shares for a total of $1,139,200.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU).

Read More on MU: