Microchip (MCHP) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Microchip (MCHP), with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.07, close to its 52-week high of $112.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Maxim Integrated, and TE Connectivity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microchip with a $115.57 average price target, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Based on Microchip’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $49.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCHP in relation to earlier this year.

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments.