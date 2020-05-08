Microchip (MCHP) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Microchip (MCHP), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microchip is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.20, implying a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on Microchip’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion and net profit of $311 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.37 billion and had a net profit of $49.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCHP in relation to earlier this year.

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

