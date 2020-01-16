Microchip (MCHP) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Microchip (MCHP) on January 13 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.58, close to its 52-week high of $112.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Microchip has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.29, representing a 4.6% upside. In a report issued on January 6, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $112.47 and a one-year low of $73.25. Currently, Microchip has an average volume of 2.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCHP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments.