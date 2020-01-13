Microbot Medical (MBOT) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Microbot Medical (MBOT), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 49.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microbot Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

Based on Microbot Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.13 million.

Microbot Medical, Inc. is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms.