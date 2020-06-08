Michaels Companies (MIK) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Sell rating on Michaels Companies (MIK) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 54.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Michaels Companies with a $4.92 average price target, a -31.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $4.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Michaels Companies’ market cap is currently $811.9M and has a P/E ratio of 4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.48.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Michaels Cos., Inc. is an arts and crafts specialty retailer, which engages in the provision of materials, project ideas, and education for creative activities. It operates through the following segments: Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s, and Darice. The company was founded by Michael Dupey in 1973 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.