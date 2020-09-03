Michaels Companies (MIK) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Michaels Companies (MIK). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 80.7% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Michaels Companies is a Hold with an average price target of $9.31, implying a -13.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Michaels Companies’ market cap is currently $1.65B and has a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.99.

Michaels Cos., Inc. is an arts and crafts specialty retailer, which engages in the provision of materials, project ideas, and education for creative activities. It operates through the following segments: Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s, and Darice. The company was founded by Michael Dupey in 1973 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.