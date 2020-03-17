Michaels Companies (MIK) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Michaels Companies (MIK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.51, close to its 52-week low of $1.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 50.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Michaels Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $6.38.

Based on Michaels Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $28.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $181 million.

Michaels Cos., Inc. is an arts and crafts specialty retailer, which engages in the provision of materials, project ideas, and education for creative activities. It operates through the following segments: Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s, and Darice.