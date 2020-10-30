MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Gets a Buy Rating from National Securities Corp

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on MGP Ingredients (MGPI), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.96.

Klieve has an average return of 18.5% when recommending MGP Ingredients.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1772 out of 6994 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MGP Ingredients with a $48.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $53.33 and a one-year low of $21.64. Currently, MGP Ingredients has an average volume of 106.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MGPI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol. This segment also includes warehouse services, including barrel put away, barrel storage, and barrel retrieval services. The Ingredient Solutions segment consists of specialty starches and proteins and commodity starches and proteins. The company was founded by Cloud L. Cray in 1941 and is headquartered in Atchison, KS.