MGM Resorts (MGM) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on MGM Resorts (MGM), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.56, close to its 52-week low of $23.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Penn National Gaming.

MGM Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.20.

The company has a one-year high of $34.64 and a one-year low of $23.68. Currently, MGM Resorts has an average volume of 5.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MGM in relation to earlier this year.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.