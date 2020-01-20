MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on MGM Growth Properties (MGP) on January 16 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 69.0% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MGM Growth Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.75, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $33.00 price target.

Based on MGM Growth Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $22.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $18.61 million.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings.