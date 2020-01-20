MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

In a report issued on January 16, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on MGM Growth Properties (MGP), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 69.0% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MGM Growth Properties with a $34.75 average price target, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $33.00 price target.

MGM Growth Properties’ market cap is currently $3.84B and has a P/E ratio of 33.02. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.49.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings.