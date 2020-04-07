MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on MGM Growth Properties (MGP) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MGM Growth Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00, a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

MGM Growth Properties’ market cap is currently $7.41B and has a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGP in relation to earlier this year.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.