MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on MGM Growth Properties (MGP), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

MGM Growth Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.70.

Based on MGM Growth Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $210 million and GAAP net loss of $49.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $203 million and had a net profit of $19.96 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MGP in relation to earlier this year.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.