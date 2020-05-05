MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Nomura gave MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Deutsche Bank. Analyst Carlo Santarelli reiterated a Buy rating on MGM Growth Properties today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MGM Growth Properties with a $29.67 average price target, which is a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.37 and a one-year low of $11.44. Currently, MGM Growth Properties has an average volume of 2.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGP in relation to earlier this year.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

