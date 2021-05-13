MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. and Deutsche Bank gave MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Evercore ISI. Analyst Steve Sakwa initiated coverage with a Buy rating on MGM Growth Properties yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 54.3% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and Eastgroup Properties.

MGM Growth Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.64, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Based on MGM Growth Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $194 million and net profit of $59.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $210 million and had a GAAP net loss of $49.75 million.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

