MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Deutsche Bank gave MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Nomura. Analyst Daniel Adam maintained a Buy rating on MGM Growth Properties yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Adam is ranked #5614 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MGM Growth Properties with a $29.56 average price target, which is a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MGM Growth Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $226 million and net profit of $25.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $217 million and had a net profit of $18.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More on MGP: