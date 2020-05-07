MGIC Investment (MTG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on MGIC Investment (MTG) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Sutter Rock Capital, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MGIC Investment with a $9.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.24 and a one-year low of $4.35. Currently, MGIC Investment has an average volume of 6.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTG in relation to earlier this year.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.