MGIC Investment (MTG) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating on MGIC Investment (MTG) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.27, close to its 52-week low of $10.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Eagle Point Credit Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MGIC Investment with a $17.43 average price target.

MGIC Investment’s market cap is currently $3.9B and has a P/E ratio of 6.09. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTG in relation to earlier this year.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.