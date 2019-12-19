MGIC Investment (MTG) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Buy rating on MGIC Investment (MTG) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.36, close to its 52-week high of $14.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 65.7% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

MGIC Investment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50, a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.97 and a one-year low of $9.41. Currently, MGIC Investment has an average volume of 2.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More on MTG: