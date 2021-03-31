M&G Plc (MGPUF) Receives a Sell from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Howarth from Barclays reiterated a Sell rating on M&G Plc (MGPUF), with a price target of p1.92. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.96, close to its 52-week high of $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Howarth is ranked #6177 out of 7413 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for M&G Plc with a $3.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.24 and a one-year low of $1.34. Currently, M&G Plc has an average volume of 4,958.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

M&G PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in savings and investments business. It serves retail customers, who want to build and protect their life savings, and provides investment solutions. The company operates across two operating segments: Savings & Asset Management and Heritage.