M&G Plc (MGPUF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 1, Gordon Aitken from RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating on M&G Plc (MGPUF). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.18.

Aitken has an average return of 18.2% when recommending M&G Plc.

According to TipRanks.com, Aitken is ranked #2240 out of 6821 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for M&G Plc with a $2.59 average price target, which is a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

M&G PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in savings and investments business. It serves retail customers, who want to build and protect their life savings, and provides investment solutions. The company operates across two operating segments: Savings & Asset Management and Heritage.