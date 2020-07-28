M&G Plc (MGPUF) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on June 11, Thomas Howarth from Barclays reiterated a Hold rating on M&G Plc (MGPUF). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Howarth is ranked #3332 out of 6821 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on M&G Plc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.59.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

M&G PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in savings and investments business. It serves retail customers, who want to build and protect their life savings, and provides investment solutions. The company operates across two operating segments: Savings & Asset Management and Heritage.