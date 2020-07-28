M&G Plc (MGPUF) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Ashik Musaddi reiterated a Buy rating on M&G Plc (MGPUF) on June 12. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Musaddi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.1% success rate. Musaddi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Re AG, and AXA SA.

M&G Plc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.59, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a p200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

M&G PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in savings and investments business. It serves retail customers, who want to build and protect their life savings, and provides investment solutions. The company operates across two operating segments: Savings & Asset Management and Heritage.