MFA Financial (MFA) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on MFA Financial (MFA) on June 1. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MFA Financial with a $3.88 average price target, representing a 2.1% upside. In a report issued on June 16, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.09 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, MFA Financial has an average volume of 19.48M.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.