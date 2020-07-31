Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Dan Leonard maintained a Hold rating on Mettler-Toledo (MTD) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $895.17, close to its 52-week high of $911.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Leonard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 64.0% success rate. Leonard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, and IQVIA Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mettler-Toledo is a Hold with an average price target of $768.29.

Based on Mettler-Toledo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $649 million and net profit of $98.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $679 million and had a net profit of $112 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Wah-Hui Chu, a Director at MTD sold 500 shares for a total of $381,080.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. manufactures and markets precision instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. It also provides analytical instruments for use in life science, reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development and process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes. Mettler-Toledo also supplies end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company operates through five segments: U. S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The U.S. Operations segment represents certain of the company’s marketing and producing organizations located in the United States. The Western European Operations segment includes marketing and producing organizations in Western Europe, excluding operations located in Switzerland. The Swiss Operations segment includes marketing and producing organizations located in Switzerland as well as extensive R&D operations that are responsible for the development, production and marketing of precision instruments, including weighing, analytical and measurement technologies for use in a variety of industrial and laboratory applications. The Chinese Operations segment represents marketing and producing organizations located in China. Its market organizations are geographically focused and are responsible for all aspects of the company’s sales and service. The Operating segments that exist outside these reportable segments are included in other segment. Mettler-Toledo International was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.