MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 94.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The the analyst consensus on MetroCity Bankshares is currently a Hold rating.

MetroCity Bankshares’ market cap is currently $378.7M and has a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCBS in relation to earlier this year.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company which engages in banking and financial solutions. It specializes in commercial banking and it offers such customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers and a variety of other banking services. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Consumer, Residential Real Estate, and Other. The Construction and Development segment refers to the real estate development loans, the sale of property as well as construction projects in which the property will be used by the borrower. The Commercial Real Estate segment refers to the income-producing properties. The Commercial and Industrial segment relates to businesses and are generally secured by assets of the business. The Consumer segment consists of individuals and are secured by personal assets. The Other segment refers to the loans for residential real estate, farmland, and other loans. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, GA.