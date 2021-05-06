Metlife (MET) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and UBS gave Metlife (NYSE: MET) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Metlife today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 67.0% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Metlife has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.10, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Metlife’s market cap is currently $57.4B and has a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.88.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Headquartered in New York, MetLife, Inc. is among the largest global providers of insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management services. The company operates through the following segments: U.S., Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and MetLife Holdings.