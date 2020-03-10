Metlife (MET) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge maintained a Hold rating on Metlife (MET) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.92, close to its 52-week low of $31.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Heritage Insurance Holdings, and Horace Mann Educators.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metlife is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Metlife’s market cap is currently $29.91B and has a P/E ratio of 5.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.45.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MetLife, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services. The company operates through the following segments: U.

Read More on MET: