Metlife (MET) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Metlife (MET) on February 6 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.58, close to its 52-week high of $52.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Selective Insurance Group, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metlife is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.50, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.76 and a one-year low of $41.41. Currently, Metlife has an average volume of 5.13M.

MetLife, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services. The company operates through the following segments: U.