Metlife (MET) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jay Gelb maintained a Buy rating on Metlife (MET) yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.95, close to its 52-week high of $51.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Gelb is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Gelb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Renaissancere Holdings, and AXA Equitable Holdings.

Metlife has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.71, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Based on Metlife’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.31 billion and net profit of $2.18 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.74 billion and had a net profit of $2.07 billion.

