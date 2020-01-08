Methode Electronics (MEI) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Methode Electronics (MEI) on January 6 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.05, close to its 52-week high of $41.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Cooper Tire Rubber, and Dorman Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Methode Electronics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.33.

Based on Methode Electronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $23.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $264 million and had a net profit of $14.6 million.

Methode Electronics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.