Methanex (MEOH) Receives a Hold from Tudor Pickering

In a report released today, Matthew Blair from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOH), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.70, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is ranked #4270 out of 6488 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Methanex is a Hold with an average price target of $17.28, implying a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$18.33 price target.

Methanex’s market cap is currently $1.03B and has a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.