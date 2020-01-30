Methanex (MEOH) Receives a Hold from Alembic Global

Ryan Adist- January 30, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOH), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.4% and a 31.5% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Methanex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $62.97 and a one-year low of $30.25. Currently, Methanex has an average volume of 366.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts