Methanex (MEOH) Receives a Hold from Alembic Global

Catie Powers- May 5, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOH), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.77, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.6% and a 28.6% success rate. Ahmed covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Methanex with a $19.16 average price target, a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$18.33 price target.

Methanex’s market cap is currently $1.1B and has a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.95.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

