Methanex (MEOH) Gets a Hold Rating from CIBC

Ryan Adist- January 31, 2020, 9:18 AM EDT

CIBC analyst Jacob Bout maintained a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOH) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.30, close to its 52-week low of $30.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bout is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 44.5% success rate. Bout covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SNC-Lavalin Group, Stantec, and Nutrien.

Methanex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.57, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Alembic Global also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Methanex’s market cap is currently $2.69B and has a P/E ratio of 11.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.93.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts