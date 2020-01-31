Methanex (MEOH) Gets a Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC analyst Jacob Bout maintained a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOH) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.30, close to its 52-week low of $30.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bout is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 44.5% success rate. Bout covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SNC-Lavalin Group, Stantec, and Nutrien.

Methanex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.57, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Alembic Global also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Methanex’s market cap is currently $2.69B and has a P/E ratio of 11.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.93.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.