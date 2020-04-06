Methanex (MEOH) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOH) on April 3 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.22, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 47.1% success rate. Leithead covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical PRN, Berry Global Group, and Westlake Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Methanex with a $20.88 average price target, implying a 64.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.17 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, Methanex has an average volume of 701.8K.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.