Methanex (MEOH) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Michael Leithead from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOH), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.58, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 59.1% success rate. Leithead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical PRN, Westlake Chemical, and Orion Engineered.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Methanex with a $17.74 average price target, implying a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$18.33 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $50.32 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, Methanex has an average volume of 833.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.