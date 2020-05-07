Methanex (MEOH) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Brian Anderson- May 7, 2020, 8:46 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Michael Leithead from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOH), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.58, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 59.1% success rate. Leithead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical PRN, Westlake Chemical, and Orion Engineered.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Methanex with a $17.74 average price target, implying a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$18.33 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.32 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, Methanex has an average volume of 833.1K.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

