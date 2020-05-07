Methanex (MEOH) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng maintained a Buy rating on Methanex (MEOH) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Methanex with a $18.40 average price target, a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $36.00 price target.

Based on Methanex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.16 billion and net profit of $8.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $902 million and had a net profit of $38.46 million.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.