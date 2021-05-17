Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

Christine Brown- May 17, 2021, 9:26 AM EDT

In a report released today, Rene Cartier from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA), with a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Cartier is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 87.3% and a 81.5% success rate. Cartier covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstone Mining, Sandstorm Gold, and Taseko Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Metalla Royalty & Streaming with a $13.05 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.50 and a one-year low of $4.59. Currently, Metalla Royalty & Streaming has an average volume of 266.7K.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production-based interests. It focuses on producing endeavor and NLGM silver stream; development of Joaquin, Santa Gertrudis, Garrison, Hoyle Pond Extension, West Timmins Extension, and Zaruma royalties; and exploration of Akasaba West and DeSantis Mine royalties. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

