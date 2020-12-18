Metacrine (MTCR) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Metacrine (MTCR), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 39.0% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metacrine is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTCR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Metacrine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases.